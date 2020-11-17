Cardi B: “Me Gusta” will be remastered by 24kGoldn!

Not long ago, Cardi B released a feat with Anitta. If it doesn’t have the WAP scope, this track will soon be entitled to its 24KGoldn remix!

It’s been a pretty prolific year for Cardi B, despite Covid-19. Indeed, the star has released several titles, including a feat with Anitta. The track will soon be entitled to its remix.

Next Friday, Cardi B fans will therefore be entitled to a major surprise. Indeed, they will discover a new remix of the star.

A little earlier, she was therefore releasing “Me Gusta”, which she sang alongside Anitta. A song that made more than one dance, in short.

Although “WAP” remains the singer’s essential title this year. The title sung with Megan Thee Stallion has also had a lot of remixes and even covers.

With an insane clip, released on September 18, Cardi B once again panicked the Web. We know her so well and we can’t wait to discover her remix.

In this feat, Cardi B therefore pushes the song alongside a Brazilian artist. If she doesn’t have the success of our favorite singer, she’s no less sensational too.

CARDI B AND ANITTA, BACK IN A REMIX BY 24KGOLDN

She has more than 50 million followers on her Instagram page. It is precisely on this platform that she decided to tease us the remix of “Me Gusta”.

On the turntables, 24kGoldn, who will revamp the song in its own style with Cardi B. This young 20-year-old artist had the beginnings of fame with Valentino.

Then, in 2020, he took first place on many charts in the world, with “Mood”. So we expect heavy stuff with this new remix.

A true hitmaker, he should sublimate “Me Gusta”. So we just have to wait for the release of this new hit!



