Cardi B leaves a beautiful message on her birthday!

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Cardi B wanted to wish singer Rihanna a happy birthday who celebrated her 33rd spring on Saturday, February 20, 2021!

Saturday February 20, 2021 was a big day for singer Rihanna! Indeed, the business woman was celebrating her 33rd birthday! So Cardi B didn’t fail to wish him!

This proves once again that Cardi B is a faithful friend! Indeed, Kulture’s mom hasn’t forgotten singer Rihanna’s birthday! Indeed, the interpreter of “Needed me” celebrated her  33 spring yesterday!

Thus, the sweetheart Offset made a splash by posting a sublime photo of herself with Huey! A shot that the latter captioned with love! Indeed, here is what she wrote:

“One of the nicest people in the business, she deserves all of her success and more,” a tweet that got many Cardi B followers reacting! Indeed, Internet users responded en masse to this publication!

Some even thought that a featuring to seal the beautiful friendship of Cardi B and Rihanna would be a good idea … Maybe in our wildest dreams … As they say, the main thing is to believe it!

Cardi B leaves an adorable message for Rihanna on her 33rd birthday!

CARDI B UNVEILS SEVERAL ADORABLE KULTURE SNAPSHOTS!

On the same day, Cardi B melted her subscribers… But this time on Instagram! The reason ? The artist posted no less than 9 photos of her baby girl Kulture via her Instagram feed!

Shots in which the little princess could be seen posing as she wore a jeans jacket, blue dress and pink accessories (a bow in her hair, sneakers and a handbag)!

A post that made its subscribers crack! Indeed, the post in question already has more than 3.4 million likes … A real record! The comments are also very numerous… And one thing is certain, the Net surfers were not stingy with compliments towards the daughter of Cardi B!

So we let you see it for yourself! ” So beautiful ! The spitting image of her mom Cardi! »« Oh the little handbag… The knot… I’m melting, she’s just too beautiful and so precious! ”

Or, “Kulture has grown up and looks like a real little angel!” Good job Cardi B, your baby is just perfect “,” The prettiest little girl … After all, it’s okay with such a mom! “Can we read on the social network of the interpreter of” WAP “!

Comments all more adorable and benevolent than the others! A good vibe that will therefore please the main concerned! Indeed, Cardi B seems to have very few haters… Every influencer dream!

