Cardi B: Jack Black, the WAP Challenge on Tik Tok

On the Tik Tok platform, Jack Black decided to do the famous WAP Challenge of the famous Cardi B! This summer, Cardi B hit hard with her song WAP in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The success was such that this sound has been reproduced millions of times on the Tik Tok platform.

Eh yes ! Internet users therefore had fun dancing in a very sensual way to the chorus of Cardi B. And it is precisely the case of Jack Black who gave a new version on the platform.

So he did a crazy dance … Even silly for a good number of Internet users! In the video in question, the actor was therefore wearing a red bathing suit.

Suddenly he started wiggling his ass, tweaking like Cardi B. One thing’s for sure, this dance was a lot less sultry than the original.

But whatever ! She was still very successful! And for good reason ! The “Jumanji” actor’s stunning performance has already garnered nearly 23 million views on TikTok.

CARDI B: SOUND THAT RELAX ON INTERNET USERS!

But also more than 85,000 on Twitter. Internet users then rated the actor’s dance as amazingly beautiful! It would even be a “treasure”.

So we can read on Twitter: “To be honest, Jack Black is one of the coolest people of all time. Let’s be real here, he’s just amazing. ”

Or again: “Jack Black is the hero we do not deserve”.

However, other fans are not satisfied with this performance. So they prefer Cardi B’s: “He’s one of my favorite actors, but I need a little bleach for my eyelids. ”

One thing is certain, Jack Black is trying everything to cheer up those suffering from the pandemic.



