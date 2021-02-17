Cardi B in Pink Outfit on the Beach in Mexico City!

Cardi B takes advantage of a romantic getaway in Mexico with Offset and their daughter Kulture to reveal herself in an ultra sexy pink outfit!

Bomb alert ! Cardi B shows off ultra sensual in a sexy pink outfit at the beach in Mexico City and ignites the web!

Indeed, Cardi B sizzles as she shows off her curves in a sexy pink Balmain outfit on a romantic getaway to Mexico! Unsurprisingly, the star is not afraid of anything!

Monday, the rapper shared with us some pictures of her dream vacation! For Valentine’s Day, Offset didn’t do things by halves! The lovers therefore flew to Mexico for the occasion!

The pretty brunette does not stop making the buzz! And for good reason… She shared with us a series of pictures on her Instagram account on which she wears a superb pink Balmain outfit!

Cardi B wore her long hair in a ponytail! She accessorized her outfit with impressive jeweled earrings! But that’s not all ! She also wore super hot plexiglass heels!

The 28-year-old also had glamorous makeup: a dark pink shadow on her eyelids and a brilliant red color on her full lips!

Striking a variety of poses in the jungle-themed location, the cropped top revealed a good chunk of her cleavage! Her long skirt, meanwhile, opened at the top of the thigh as she posed. Look at how sublime it is:

CARDI B AND OFFSET: THEIR DREAM WEEKEND IN MEXICO

Shock on the web! Despite the covid, Cardi B, Offset, along with their daughter, arrived at the luxury resort in Mexico City on Friday by private jet!

Indeed, the couple, who appeared to be on the verge of a divorce in September, enjoyed a lavish getaway on Valentine’s Day weekend! And we can tell you, there is love in the air!

Earlier Monday, Cardi posted footage of a yacht trip the family of three took. And on Sunday, she declared her love for the rapper she married in 2017.

Sharing photos of them that were way too adorable, she captioned, “Let’s make this last forever. ” But that’s not all !

On Saturday, Cardi B shared a video story on her Instagram account! Balloons and roses thus filled their holiday villa!

Offset had organized quite a show for her wife! He had also prepared balloons and a giant teddy bear for Kulture.

Among the lot of gifts, there was a black and gold Chanel Bird Cage bag! Shock, its price is $ 20,500!

“Thank you again baby for this beautiful trip! I love you ! », Then wrote Cardi in her story by tagging the rapper! Too adorable, don’t you think?