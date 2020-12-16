Cardi B has new diamond rings

Cardi B loves diamonds and Hermes bags. The famous rapper has a real soft spot for these two accessories. And it is that every time one of these falls into her hands, she runs to Instagram to show off the beauty of each one of them.

A few hours ago, she showed two of her new diamond rings, both of which feature huge pieces of diamonds. Unfortunately, this jewel has only served to make the rapper receive strong insults, since for many, wearing diamonds of this size is a true vulgarity, rather than synonymous with elegance.

It was through the Instagram of El Gordo y la Flaca that the rapper received several comments against her for these impressive rings:

nena_caffe They look like the ones they sell on Wish 😂

winniepoo11 I know they must be worth a fortune but they are quite vulgar for the size

su3084 For something it is said that money does not give you elegance. Just as it is not, the brand you saw yourself, you dress the brand 🤷🏻‍♀️

mommyneni And the horns must be big too 😂😂😂😂😂

carolriera25 Who never had money gets scared and uses pure BLIN BLIN 😂

lebronisamarie In real life there are many Cardi B who put up with everything for gifts, but there is nothing to congratulate those masochistic women but the poor ones feel offended and they call us envious to those who we give ourselves to respect and we cannot endure crawling for gifts “congratulations “Hold on to everything 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIzYurWhcDA/?utm_source=ig_embed



