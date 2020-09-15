Cardi B Has Filed for Divorce From Offset

Singer Cardi B points out that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and “there is no possibility of reconciliation”

The American rapper of Dominican origin Cardi B asked for a divorce from her husband, also the singer Offset, after almost 3 years of marriage and a daughter in common, as revealed this Tuesday by the portal specialized in entertainment TMZ.

The 27-year-old artist, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, filed for divorce in Fulton County (Georgia, USA) and, according to the documents, is seeking physical and legal custody of her 2-year-old daughter. years, Kulture, as well as a child support pension.

Cardi B points out that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and “there are no possibilities of reconciliation” supposedly due to an infidelity of the member of the band Migos, who a couple of years ago already had problems in his relationship for the same reason, according to the magazine People.

The artists, who secretly married at the end of 2017, went through a bad time at the beginning of 2018, when it turned out that Offset had cheated on her with another woman with whom he allegedly starred in a homemade tape with sexual content, something that she forgave him.

She said that she had decided to separate for another infidelity and he apologized for embarrassing her, assuring that he was trying to be “a better person.”

The couple has scheduled a hearing before the judge on November 4 in the morning.

Cardi B, who was the first woman to win a Grammy Award for best rap album for “Invasion of Privacy”, is also experiencing an upward trajectory in her career.

She recently released a controversial song, “WAP”, in which she focuses on sexual satisfaction for women and which has been such a success that she has presented a related fashion collection.



