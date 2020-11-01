Cardi B: comments on the TINY Halloween costume

The rapper broke social networks with her tiny Halloween costume because by characterizing herself as Medussa, she left everyone shocked.

28-year-old “WAP” rapper Cardi B took to Instagram on Saturday to share her scary and sexy Medusa-inspired Halloween costume and social media exploded.

The famous rapper accompanied her characterization with golden snakes that protrude from the head and a matching slippery snake body and here at La Verdad Noticias we have the details for you.

“A mooo ….. MEDUSA,” Cardi captioned in the photo.

In her IG post, Cardi B recognized self-proclaimed “queen of metal and chains” Laurel DeWitt for creating the costume’s intricate gold accessories and credited designer Baba Jagne for creating the snake’s body.

Shocking Cardi B costume

On Friday, Cardi shared a short clip on Instagram of Ciara and her 6-year-old son flaunting their hip-hop-themed Halloween costumes. In the video, Ciara is dressed as Cardi from the cover of her Invasion of Privacy album, while the singer’s son appears as Offset.

“I’m nauseous! I love it! I’m so excited!” Cardi captioned the post. “I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after meeting her! She is the sweetest and kindest person in the world! A real peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer! ”

The fans immediately showed up; criticism also flooded its publication.

“The queen of the vulgar” wrote a user.

See Cardi B’s Medusa-inspired Halloween costume here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHBWql0HPC5/?utm_source=ig_embed



