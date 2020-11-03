Cardi B CANCEL DIVORCE procedure with Offset

Rap stars Cardi B and Offset are giving their marriage another chance.

Cardi B filed for divorce last month and asked for “primary physical custody” of the couple’s two-year-old daughter and we have the details for you on La Verdad Noticias.

At the time, she called the relationship “hopelessly broken.”

But for the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, the case was dismissed “without prejudice” on Monday, meaning she has the right to re-file for divorce at a later date.

The couple publicly rekindled their romance during Cardi B’s 28th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas and Atlanta last month.

She later told fans, “I’m starting to miss her. It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s very hard not to talk to your best friend.”

Cardi B will continue her marriage to Offset

A judge will still have to approve the firing, but Offset, the stage name of Migos rapper Kiari Cephus, acknowledged in a statement to Billboard that the couple had reconciled.

“I can confirm that Cardi B’s divorce has been dismissed,” said his attorney Onyema Anene Farrey.

“My firm and I have always been advocates of helping parents protect what is most important to them: their families and their children. That was no different here.

“We stand in the corner of Offset and in support of him and his future. He thanks his fans for their continued love and support.”

Cardi B, whose hits include I Like It Like That and WAP, did not comment on the end of the divorce case. Instead, he took to Instagram to encourage his followers to vote in the US presidential election.

Offset and Cardi B: Timeline of their relationship

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 and did not publicly reveal news of their nuptials until about a year later.

She announced that they had parted ways in December 2018, amid rumors about her cheating.

After apologizing on Instagram for being a “selfish and messy husband,” Offset apologized on stage in front of a crowd at her Rolling Loud concert, where she pulled out a sign made of roses that read, “Take me back Cardi.”

The public display of affection and apparent remorse was poorly received by Cardi B fans online, with some calling the move “toxic.”

However, she urged people not to criticize her for trying. “I’m not saying I’m going to get back with him, I just don’t like that online criticism thing,” she wrote on social media at the time, before the pair got back together.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier that year, the provocative, Grammy-winning performer from the Bronx said she wanted to work on the relationship, noting that what she did was “not right,” but that “I’m not an angel. “.

She celebrated her second wedding anniversary with an Instagram post last year along with a photo of the two of them together. “We keep learning and growing. That’s what marriage is all about,” the caption read.

But on September 15, 2020, she filed for divorce in Georgia, where the couple lives, and said the relationship was “hopelessly broken.”

“It is not for cheating,” she said on social media. “I got tired of … arguing.”

But the relationship seemed to have thawed a month later, when the couple were photographed snuggling at Cardi’s birthday celebrations.

In a later live Instagram, she told fans that she was “crazy” and that the relationship was turbulent, but added that he was her “best friend.”



