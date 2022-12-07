Cardi B Called Casey Anthony a “Disgrace to a Mother” After Watching The Documentary Series.

Cardi B called Casey Anthony a “disgrace to a mother” after watching her new documentary series.

“Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies” is a new series about Peacock, which tells about the trial of Anthony, who was found not guilty of murdering his two—year-old daughter Kaylee.

Kaylee was reported missing in 2008 by her grandmother and Casey’s mother, Cindy. After she told police she had been abducted by a babysitter, Kaylee’s remains were discovered in December 2008 — five months after she was reported missing — near the family home.

Casey was found not guilty during the 2011 trial of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Taking to Twitter after the series was released, Cardi said: “I don’t care how they flip it, switch it, turn it, throw it. Casey Anthony is a disgrace to a mother, and she shouldn’t have a uterus. .

“I don’t feel sorry for her or Dad, YOU ALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED to this child!!!!”

The synopsis of the book “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies” says: “Considered one of the first “courts of the century” that polarized conversations in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case still leaves more questions than answers.

“Several films and documentaries have been made to fill in the gaps, and yet the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery. In an exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions over the past 13 years.”

