Cardi B back from vacation in a private jet with Offset

The holidays are over ! After enjoying Mexico, Cardi B, Offset and Kulture took their private jet back to the USA.

End of romantic vacation, back to reality! While Cardi B and Offset spent a few relaxing days in Mexico, they got back on the plane … But once again, the rapper pulled out all the stops for his sweetheart!

Because this vacation looks like a dream for the couple! After a complicated 2020, they are getting back on track with Kulture between them. First step, therefore: celebrate Valentine’s Day on the other side of the border!

It must also be said that Offset has been working hard for several months. Because the threat of divorce brandished by Cardi B really scared him. He had to recover, apologize, and start on a much better footing.

To see their stories, the two lovers meet better and better. The rapper’s deceptions seem almost forgotten, even though his wife has promised her fans not to forget. Even if she came to forgive him.

To help Kulture and continue to surround him, Cardi B therefore forgave Offset. Displayed in public, in terrible shape, Kulture’s dad does everything he can to get himself together, and to surround his wife with love.

Last huge feat to date, therefore: Valentine’s Day. But Offset couldn’t be satisfied with a traditional movie – flowers – restaurant… He saw the big picture. Very big: he took his darling to Mexico!

OFFSET AND CARDI B RETURN FROM MEXICO BY PRIVATE JET!

A few well-deserved vacations for the two, as the rapper gave a lot of her year 2020. Between her sounds, her videos and her attacks on Donald Trump, she did not let go until December …

Since then, Cardi B has been trying to calm things down a bit. But to really cut the day off, Offset has arranged a vacation for her under the umbrellas. Nothing to do, nice family moments, just to enjoy: everything is fine!

But to make sure his wife was happy to the end, Offset didn’t hesitate to hire a private jet. Enough to stay calm, with your family, on the way between Mexico and Washington. A little moment out of time!

So here are happy lovers, back on the right path. After going through quite a bit of turmoil last year, here is a Cardi B who is back to smile, fit and her family: nothing like coming home.

We are therefore awaiting the return of the rapper on her vacation in Mexico … Because she has not displayed her family too much in her stories, she who loves it. One thing seems certain, however: she is going to complain again when she comes home.

Fully pumped up, Cardi B returned to the United States between Offset and Kulture. After a great vacation, she will be able to get back to work!