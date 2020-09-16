Cardi B and Offset will divorce after 3 years of marriage

According to some reports, Cardi B and Offset end their relationship with a divorce petition filed in a court in the city of Atlanta in the United States.

Cardi B and Offset are two very successful rappers, their songs and record materials are always positioned within musical chats, the couple is one of the most representative of their musical genre, but apparently this fairy tale has come to an end.

People magazine announced that Cardi B filed for Offset’s divorce petition after three years of marriage before a court in the city of Atlanta in the United States, according to the medium, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper would have discovered that her husband returned to her to be unfaithful.

It is expected that the former couple will be seen in court on November 4 and there they will reach an agreement on their separation, the assets they acquired together and the future of the daughter they have.

It is not the first time that musicians have been involved in rumors of infidelity, because a few years ago Cardi wrote a message against the father of her daughter on the Twitter platform, where she implied that he had been unfaithful to her with another woman.

The couple had their first daughter Kulture 2 years ago and their marriage was secret, as neither of them shared details of their ceremony until a long time later.



