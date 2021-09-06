Cardi B and Offset Welcome Their Second Baby

Cardi B and her partner, rapper Offset , welcomed their second baby, a boy who came to this world last Saturday, September 4. The interpreter of I Like it shared the first image of the newborn in the hospital bed, sitting next to her partner and covered by a Louis Vuitton blanket. Both can be seen in the snapshot looking excitedly at the new member of the family whose name is still unknown.

“9/4 / 21🦕💙🧸” was the text Cardi wrote at the bottom of the sweet family postcard. According to People’s reports, the happy parents commented: “We are very happy to finally meet our son. His family and friends already love him very much and we are eager to introduce him to his other siblings. “

Cardi and Offset are also parents to 3-year-old Kulture . For his part, the singer has 3 children as a result of his past relationships: Kalea , 6 years old, and his offspring Kody and Jordan , 6 and 11 respectively, who also shared a first image carrying their fifth child: “Chapter 5” , he wrote in his networks.

As we will recall, the artist of Dominican descent first announced the news of her second pregnancy last June , during her presentation at the BET awards by showing her belly on stage with a Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that exposed her belly.

Giving details of her symptoms, Cardi explained that she began to show pregnancy symptoms two weeks before the Grammys during rehearsals, noticing that her “mouth started to get watery” and that she was experiencing headaches and dizziness.

The rapper surprised her fans by revealing that she would not be hosting a baby shower to welcome her second baby during a radio interview.