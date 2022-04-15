Cardi B and Offset shared the first photos of their 7-month-old son’s face and revealed his name

Debuts! Cardi B and Offset have given fans the chance to get a glimpse of their son for the first time since welcoming him in September 2021.

The 28-year-old rapper “I Like It” shared two photos of her baby on Instagram on Thursday, April 14. She signed the pictures ” 🦕 🌊 🧸”, but did not officially name his nickname.

In Cardi’s photos, her youngest child is sitting in a basin in blue leggings, a white T-shirt, a blue hoodie and white sneakers. He complemented his look with a white hat and a plump blue jacket with a fur lining. The baby was decorated with a diamond necklace in the shape of a wave.

The 30-year-old Offset shared a close-up of the couple’s little boy on his account, this time showing him cooling off in the bathtub, wearing only a silver chain. The baby has thick curly hair and diamond earrings.

“WAVE SET CEPHUS,” the Georgia native captioned the photo while swimming, apparently revealing the baby’s full name.

Moments later, Cardi posted a series of photos from the recent Essence family cover, which gave her followers another look at her smallest bundle of joy.

The photo shoot was attended by 3-year-old daughter Cardi and Offset, Culture, as well as three other children of the rapper “Open It Up”. Offset shares son Jordan, 12, with ex Justine Watson, son Cody, 7, with ex Oriel Jamie and daughter Kalea, 7, with ex Shaya L’Amour.

Cardi and Offset’s relationship has been on and off since they tied the knot in September 2017. They separated in December 2018 and again in September 2020, but the New York native filed to dismiss her divorce petition in November 2020.

Earlier this year, Cardi was thrilled with her son, who reached an important milestone in January.

“I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” the Bodak Yellow rapper said in her Instagram story at the time, noting that the Migos member also witnessed the achievements of their then 4—month-old son. “I put it on everything I love. Yesterday I was like, “Do you love Mom? Yes?” Then I asked him again. “Do you love Mom?” And he replied, “Yes!”

In the same month, Offset caught a glimpse of his little boy while traveling on a private jet. “Take your child to work with you,” the musician wrote on Instagram, showing off his son’s back as he held him in flight.

Scroll down to see Boy Offset and Cardi B:

The happy

Kid guy was smiling, posing for his mom on camera.

The Water Man

The couple’s bundle of joy looked happy as he sat in the tub.

Blue Baby

The 7-month-old child was dressed in blue from head to toe.