Cardi B and Megan Thee give a million dollars.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are celebrating women’s empowerment, and also promoting their new single, “WAP,” by giving away a million dollars through Twitter and the Cash app.

While the voluminous rules and details of the giveaway organized by Cardi B and Megan Thee can be found here, the result is that any woman who tweets with the official hashtags is eligible, and of the 2,000 winners, each of whom will receive 500 Dollars; they will be chosen at random.

y'all made #WAP amazing!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $. drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty pic.twitter.com/g52Hiep94k — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 19, 2020

