Cardi B and her husband, rapper Offset, file for divorce

NEW YORK | After three years of checkered marriage, American rapper Cardi B officially began legal proceedings on Tuesday to divorce her husband, rapper Offset, in a Georgia court according to legal documents.

The couple secretly married in September 2017 and then announced their first separation fifteen months later.

“It hasn’t worked between us for a long time,” said the 27-year-old artist in a video on his Instagram account, which has 75.5 million subscribers. “And it’s nobody’s fault, we just don’t love each other anymore. ”

The two celebrities got back together some time later, however.

The singer, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, is now claiming sole custody of her two-year-old daughter, Kulture, as well as alimony in an unspecified amount, according to US media having access to details of the documents.

The hearing has been set for Nov. 4, according to documents filed in Fulton County Court in Georgia, the home state of rapper Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

A former stripper from the Bronx, Cardi B became a musical phenomenon in 2017 with her hit “Bodak Yellow”.

Released on August 21, his latest track, in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, became one of the hits of the summer. Entitled “WAP”, it is a true ode to female pleasure and debauchery.

The video, in which the two rappers wander in stiletto heels and jumpsuits could not be undressed, in a rich house in pastel colors, had been controversial upon its release.



