Cardi B and BLACKPINK may collaborate on album soon

BLACKPINK prepares a surprise with Cardi B ?, this is what you know about the possible collaboration of the girls and the rapper.

The YG Entertainment girl group is currently preparing the release of their next album ‘The Album’, which is the K-pop band’s first full-length record material. Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie have already revealed two singles: ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Ice Cream’, a work they did with Selena Gomez.

Yesterday, the entertainment company that represents singers and rappers released a preview of ‘The Album’, so that its fans could see some of the items that the package will contain, such as posters, photographs and the CD versions.

And just in the design of the CD there is a part that attracted a lot of BLINK’s attention on social networks, because even though the names of some songs were deleted so that they would not appear, the name of Cardi B.

Due to this, speculation immediately began about the rapper’s participation in BLACKPINK’s full album. If the collaboration between the New York rapper and the “Whistle” interpreters is confirmed, this would be another international collaboration of the K-pop idols, as they have already shared tracks with Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

The only thing left to do is wait for the album’s tracklist to be officially released, which will surely bring more of a surprise to the BLINKS and to the fans who faithfully follow BLACKPINK’s career.

Do you think BLACKPINK and Cardi B will prepare something special?



