Cardi B admits that she lacks confidence!

Singer Cardi B wouldn’t have the slightest confidence in her. Yet she is one of the most famous artists on Earth.

On her Twitter account, American rapper Cardi B confessed to one of her biggest weaknesses. Despite her repeated success, the young woman lacks self-confidence.

The clothes do not make the man ! On social media, Cardi B is more than extravagant. With very tight and low-cut outfits, XXL nails and breathtaking hairstyles, the young woman is not afraid of anything.

In her behavior too, Kulture’s mother Kiari Cephus, born in July 2018, will stop at nothing. Indeed, the artist behaves as he sees fit and makes fun of the gaze of others.

So that’s what really charmed her audience. So the pretty mom can claim to have become one of the greatest rappers in the world.

Moreover, the young woman has a series of successes. You just have to look at the numbers from her latest single, called Up, to believe it! It has finally made its debut in the Billboard Hot 100. Wow!

And yet, according to our fellow Generations, it seems that the interpreter of WAP is sorely lacking in self-confidence. Incredible but true !

So it was on her Twitter account that Cardi B confessed, “At the start of last week, I was crying because just one message made me lose confidence,” she wrote.

And for good reason, the artist could no longer read negative comments about him. So she could read messages like, “She needs promo, she’s a flop.” ”

Cardi B admits to lacking self-confidence despite her huge success

CARDI B WANTS TO TAKE THE BULL BY THE HORNS

So Cardi B had to take a long step back to forget all these criticisms. But also to understand that her title was working well and that he was exploding the scores.

Since then, the young woman has somewhat regained her self-confidence. So much so that she could release an album very soon. In any case, that’s what she explained to her fans.

“I really wanted to release an album last year, but I don’t feel like I had the right songs. I’ve recorded so many songs, I think I recorded about 50. ”

“If I’m not happy, I’m just not happy. I really want to release an album this year and I feel like I have no choice now, ”she explains. But that’s not all !

She also adds, “Now I feel like I’ve gone over my fund limit. I just need to stop with the fear. You have to believe that her old demons can’t leave her with the snap of a finger.

So Cardi B is proof that looks don’t tell everything about the person. You can gain insane self-confidence and ultimately shrink from the smallest detail.