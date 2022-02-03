Cardano’s Most Important Update Is Live: What Does It Mean?

Altcoin project Cardano (ADA), known as the ‘Ethereum Killer’, has shared the details of radical updates to its consensus structure and data process diversification with Input Output Global (IOG), the development studio behind blockchain solutions.

Increased Cardano block size and memory volume

According to the development update shared by IOG on its main blog and social media accounts, Cardano’s block size has increased from 72 KB to 80 KB (11%). Also, each ADA process will now be able to use the increased CPU, i.e. the number of Plutus script memory units.

Network Update: Today, we have proposed the next parameter update as Cardano continues to increase network capacity as per plan. The proposal will increase the block size from 72 KB to 80 KB by an additional 8 KB.

This indicator will increase from 12.5 million to 14 million, allowing every transaction to benefit from more resources than ever before of Cardano’s decentralized computing network. Both developments will be released on the 319th age of Cardano on February 4 at 21:44. Experts state that these improvements are steps in Cardano’s scaling roadmap designed to meet the growing requirements of the growing ecosystem of on-chain applications.

In the first period after the implementation of this innovation, the Cardano team will closely monitor network performance as it enters the consensus Basho phase. Cardano’s Basho is all about decentralization, scalability of processing for dApps and wallets.

Besides, Cardano is on the eve of a major upgrade in the consensus layer called the ‘pipe line’. According to experts, this progress completely changes the logic of Cardano’s transaction propagation. Pipelining scheme, or ‘diffusion pipelining’, allows the blockchain to overlap transaction stages rather than launching them one after the other. In this way, it significantly increases the transaction processing speed and the net transaction throughput of the network. Pipelining lays the technical foundation for CPU, Plutus memory limits and block size improvements.

So what will change for users and developers with this development? Above all, Cardano will become more attractive to high-performance dApps such as decentralized exchanges and NFT markets. Next, the indicators of existing dApps will be improved: they will run faster and use resources much more efficiently. Finally, Cardano will be able to integrate a more sophisticated dApps architecture.