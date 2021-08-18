Cardano: What is Cardano? How to Buy Cardano? Where to Buy Cardano?

Cardano is a cryptocurrency network and open source project that aims to run a public blockchain platform for smart contracts. Cardano’s internal cryptocurrency is called ADA. The development of the project is overseen by the Cardano Foundation based in Zug, Switzerland.

What is Cardano?

Cardano is an open-source project and cryptocurrency aimed at running a public blockchain platform for smart contracts. Cardano’s internal cryptocurrency is named ADA. The development of the project and all its development stages are under constant supervision by the Swiss-based Cardano Foundation.

How to Buy Cardano?

A crypto exchange of your choice is enough to buy Cardano. Register on the exchange and transfer money for the amount of Cardano you want to receive. You can then make the purchase.

Where to Buy Cardano?

Cardano is traded on many cryptocurrency exchanges; For this reason, it is not possible for us to provide information about where to get it in order not to show a full address.