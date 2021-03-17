Cardano Price Rises With Coinbase News

Coinbase announced on the evening of March 16 that Cardano (ADA) will be added to the Coinbase Pro platform. The Cardano price rose more than 20% in the following hours.

Coinbase Pro users can send Cardano (ADA) to their accounts as of yesterday evening. If the liquidity conditions are met, trading transactions will start on 18 March.

Cardano price bullish

Cardano is currently only taking part in the company’s Coinbase Pro platform. In case of commencement of trading transactions, ADA / USD, ADA / EUR, ADA / GBP and ADA / BTC parities can be traded. Coinbase has not yet added ADA to its main platform.

ADA was trading at $ 1.05 before the Coinbase news was heard. According to the CoinDesk index, the price, which rose up to $ 1.25 in the morning, maintains this level in the morning hours. Cardano price rose 22.96% in 24 hours, driven by the Coinbase news.

Cardano was added to Bloomberg Terminal earlier this week. Thanks to this, more professional investors are expected to interact with ADA.