Cardano Community Is Happy With This News!

In the wake of developments in the Cardano ecosystem, the native cryptocurrency ADA was recently added to payment methods by digital payment network Flexa. This update came just as Bitpay disappointed the ADA community as it exercised its right to add support for the meme coin Shiba Inu.

Digital Payment Provider to Provide ADA Support

Instant payments support for ADA will now be provided by the company in more than 40,000 locations across the US, according to Flexa’s Twitter announcement. Nordstrom, Barnes & Noble, Lowe’s, Gamestop and Whole Food outlets are among the companies that accept Flexa payments.

This step was part of the Gemini-powered network’s “25 Days of Flexa” campaign, which subsequently resulted in the addition of payment support, including Avalanche, Filecoin, Solana, and a number of DeFi tokens. Flexa has been increasing its presence in the digital asset industry lately and has created a mobile app called SPEDN, which also includes ADA, to facilitate crypto payments.

Thanks to Flexa’s partnership with the leading cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, the SPEDN wallet is fully under surveillance and insured within Gemini’s infrastructure. It even linked Lightning Network payments to the business of El Salvador-based financial institution Bancoagricola, and select partners and investors enabled the leading cryptocurrency to accept Bitcoin for loan services after it became a legal currency in the country in September.

Cardano Community Satisfied

Flexa’s support for Cardano created a good mood in the community, following news from another leading crypto payments provider Bitpay earlier this month. The company shared a Twitter poll asking users which token they would like to be listed.

Popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) continues its course at $1.22 while recording a 3% decline in the last 24-hour timeframe.