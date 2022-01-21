Cardano and These 6 Altcoins Coming Big: Here’s the News!

Cardano announced a new set of network optimizations at the launch of SundaeSwap. SHIB developers are working on new token burning mechanisms. 1inch will integrate leading DeFi protocols into Avalanche and Gnosis Chain. Details of brand new news from crypto markets are on Kriptokoin.com.

Latest developments in Cardano and other altcoins

Cardano’s parent company, IOHK, announced a major scaling update in a series of tweets. The first change will take effect on Tuesday, January 25. On top of that, SundaeSwap, a decentralized financial exchange on Cardano and its ISO, hopes to launch on Thursday evening, January 20.

According to Steven Cooper, Shiba Inu developers are busy creating new mechanisms to burn the SHIB and will introduce them later. Meanwhile, almost 110 million SHIBs were destroyed over the weekend and the circulating supply continues to dwindle.

1inch will integrate leading DeFi protocols into Avalanche and Gnosis Chain. Decentralized exchange 1inch launched on Avalanche and Gnosis Chain. According to Dune Analytics, 1inch has managed around $357.7 million in trading volume in the last 24 hours, outpacing competitors like 0x, DODO, CowSwap, ParaSwap, Tokenlon, and MistX.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he will receive his salary in crypto. The President’s first salary will be converted into Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) via Coinbase.

Enterprise-focused cryptocurrency platform Fireblocks announced that it has listed Solana. With Solana support, more than 800 Fireblocks customers can now trade the popular altcoin Solana through its platform.

Serena Williams, one of the greatest female tennis players ever, bought a Bored Ape NFT. The tennis player, who has won a total of 23 Grand Slam titles to date in his career, however, also appears to be an avid enthusiast of non-tradable tokens (NFTs). His current Twitter profile picture is a pixelated screen inspired by Crypto Punk.