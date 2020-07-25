Cardano and Litecoin Lead the Altcoin Market

Three major cryptocurrencies now pioneer the Altcoin fluctuation. Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) have been the three biggest growing digital assets in the top 10 in the past 24 hours.

Cardano Rises to 6th Place

Talking about Chainlink (LINK), Cardano (ADA) and Crypto.com (CRO) last month, we now need to focus on Cardano, Litecoin and Binance Coin. These three digital assets have grown more than 6% in the past 24 hours.

In this way, ADA, LTC and BNB are now the 6th, 8th and 9th largest cryptocurrencies with a market value of $ 3.44 billion, $ 3.06 billion and $ 2.85 billion respectively. Three of them represent 3.21% of the entire cryptocurrency market. In addition, ADA reached the 6th place from 7th place by passing Bitcoin SV.

While Litecoin developers are working on privacy-focused solutions, Cardano is expanding its decentralized network and adding new use cases with the Binance Coin Binance platform. It seems that a new altcoin season is beginning and allows a large number of users to rise in the cryptocurrency space in the coming months. It is worth noting that in the first six weeks of June 2019 and 2020 last year, there were only two rising moments for cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin (BTC) Awakens

Finally, we can see that altcoins are moving away from the two-year downtrend. Also, Bitcoin (BTC) is starting to show its strength. Over the past few days, the $ 9,500 level, which is considered a very important price level for the digital currency BTC, has been exceeded. The main question is whether the largest cryptocurrency will stay above the level of whether it will fall again.

Bitcoin can begin to rise to higher levels in the coming months, and may exceed $ 10,500 and $ 13,750 compared to the previous year. If this happens, we can move towards a new bull market in the cryptocurrency. It is also worth noting that Bitcoin domination has reached its lowest point in more than a year and many altcoins have started to rise once again.



