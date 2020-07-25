Cardano (ADA) Will Be The Best Crypto Money

Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, made a live broadcast explaining that the upcoming Shelley hard fork is in the final stage of preparation, and said Cardano will be the best cryptocurrency after the hard fork.

Shelley at the Test Stage

The new test network (before MainNet) is called MC3 and Cardano has started counting down for the hard fork. Hard fork is expected to take place on July 29.

Charles Hoskinson said the whole team will work by the end of the week to deploy the new home network, find and eliminate any errors. Hoskinson also said that everything has been very good so far: “The sky is blue, the weather is beautiful and we are starting to count down towards launch.”

Smart Contracts and Local Assets in Cardano

Cardano founder said the upcoming upgrade was the most important threshold in the project’s history, because the platform is transforming from a static and federal Byron network into dynamic and decentralized Shelley.

Hoskinson also said the project could fulfill Bitcoin’s promises in 2009. Cardano is considering fulfilling the needs of billions of people over time and providing an economic identity to billions of people, faster and decentralized.

“Best Crypto Money ADA”

According to Hoskinson, after the update is applied, Cardano will be the best cryptocurrency in the market compared to Bitcoin. ADA founder stressed that when local assets and smart contracts are launched on the network, Cardano will be the best cryptocurrency compared to other cryptocurrencies.



