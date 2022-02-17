Cardano (ADA) Passed Ethereum (ETH) With These Developments and is Playing to the Top!

Cardano (ADA) wallets are showing significant growth in on-chain activity, increasing by 167%. Renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez reports that Cardano’s blockchain in-chain activities are increasing, taking into account IntoTheBlock net network growth metrics. The analyst states that the number of new wallets created on the Cardano network has increased by about 167%, reaching 112,500. In addition, the analyst says that after these developments, the price of ADA may increase.

Peak in Transaction Volume!

However, Cardano ranks right behind Bitcoin (BTC), surpassing Ethereum (ETH) in terms of transaction activity. According to the transaction volume, Cardano surpassed Ethereum with $ 15.06 billion, while Ethereum recorded a transaction volume of $ 6.71 billion in 24 hours.

Adjusted trading volume in the market is seen by experts as a better way of determining value. Cardano also outperforms Ethereum with adjusted transaction volume. In the last 24 hours, Cardano’s adjusted trading volume is $14.26 billion, while Ethereum’s adjusted trading volume is $5.20 billion.

Also, Cardano investors pay lower transaction fees compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin users paid 0.44 million and Ethereum users paid 25 million dollars, while Cardano users paid only 54 thousand dollars.

Latest Situation in ADA

At the time of this writing, Cardano (ADA) is trading at $1.06. While Cardano investors are happy that the price of ADA is above the critical limit of $ 1, analysts also underline that ADA is in a recession period before a major price increase. Experts say that the important limit for price increase is the $1.18 barrier. If this barrier is overcome, experts think that the rise can be triggered and the price of ADA can go up to $ 2 .

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.