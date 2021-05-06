Cardano (ADA) Holds Highest Daily Closing

Cardano (ADA) had its highest daily close. The Cardano ADA price has approached its all-time high.

Cardano (ADA) closed daily on May 5th at $ 1.4798. This closing value, a first for ADA, was seen on Binance.

The price of cardano (ADA) rose to $ 1.53 on the morning of May 6, approaching its ATH of $ 1.55 on April 14.

Cardano advances its Africa mission

Cardano, taking some steps within the framework of its digital transformation missions in Africa, plans to produce technological solutions in Africa with the Atala PRISM identity solution protocol. Cardano announced that it will cooperate with the Ethiopian government for this mission. Thanks to this collaboration, five million students and teachers in Ethiopia will meet with Cardano technology.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, in his statement within the framework of his African mission, believes that within 5 years, Cardano technology will spread to many regions around the world and reveal new business models.

However, Cardano has partnered with World Mobile in Tanzania. With this partnership, it is aimed for people in the region to access services such as digital banking, health and education.

Alonzo hard fork expected

Cardano announced the future of smart contract technology this year. Users will meet the smart contract technology when the Alonzo hard fork comes to life. Although there is no exact date for Mainnet, it points to the summer months.

The Cardano (ADA) price has seen a 12 percent increase in 24 hours, according to CoinGecko, and is priced at $ 1.47.