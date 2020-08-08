Carat celebrates S.Coups’ birthday, learn about his story

SEVENTEEN’s Coups is celebrating his 25th birthday. After finishing the promotions of “Left & Right”, Carat adds a special date of the group, the birthday of its leader, in South Korea it is already August 8 and the idol celebrates his 25 years, (26 in Korean age).

Since midnight (Korean time), Carat created the hashtag #OurCherrySCOUPSDay to celebrate S.Coups, whose real name is Choi Seung Cheol, who has stood out as the leader, dancer, and vocalist of the group.

Through social networks, Carat has shared messages of love and congratulations for the idol, who despite being very young has been the head of the group, SEVENTEEN has become one of the most incredible and interesting groups in K-pop .

S.Coups had a 6-year training period before debuting, in addition, this 2020 he continued with his studies at Hanyang University Mirae Bank. The idol has a penchant for rap, a position he also holds in SEVENTEEN, among his idols to follow are TVXQ’s Yunho, G-Dragon and Zico, a former member of Block B.

The idol proved to have great talent from the beginning, he didn’t even have to audition as a trainee for Pledis, as he was recruited on the street and his test consisted of singing “The Man”, by Monday Kiz.

Among his skills, S.Coups has a black belt in Taekwondo, an activity he has done since he was a child, he also dreams of being an actor one day. He has also participated in the composition of lyrics for the group’s albums.

At the end of 2019, he was absent from group activities due to anxiety problems, but in his last comeback he was able to participate with his peers with the single “Left & Right”. Carat has shared his favorite S.Coups photos and videos to celebrate his birthday.



