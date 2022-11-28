Cara Delevingne Sacrificed Her Orgasm to Science in The Documentary “Planet of Sex”

Cara Delevingne has donated her orgasm to science for the upcoming documentary series “Planet of Sex,” which will air this week.

In the BBC series, a model and an actor visit a hospital in Germany and donate a sample of their blood before and after orgasm to find out how orgasm affects a person’s body chemistry.

This is measured by the level of endocannabinoids in her body, a chemical that has been shown to promote relaxation and reduce anxiety.

This is part of the Gender Menopause Gap study, which refers to studies of differences in sexual satisfaction among heterosexual couples, with men having orgasms more often than women.

Speaking in the episode, Delevingne, who identifies as bisexual, says: “I’m here to have an orgasm and donate it to science. I think women’s sexual desire has definitely been suppressed. I know from my personal life how sexy women can be, so you think that in the 21st century men and women should have equally satisfying sex lives, right?

— Well, get ready for a shock. When it comes to orgasm, there is a definite gender gap. Scientists say that 95% of heterosexual men have an orgasm during sexual intercourse, but only 65% of heterosexual women.

“To be honest, I think it sounds too high, most of my straight friends say it’s probably more like 15 or 20 percent. Lesbian and queer women definitely feel better.”

The synopsis for the six-part series reads: “In this exciting journey, [Delevingne] risks her mind and body in search of answers, donating her orgasm to science in Germany; creating works of art from her vagina in Japan; visiting a women’s sex club; taking a masturbation master class and visiting the set of Ethical porn in the name of understanding our innermost desires.”

“Planet of Sex with Cara Delevingne” will air on Thursday (December 1) on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer at 22:00.