CAPTCHA Is History: The New System Is On The Road

CAPTCHA leaves location to a more practical system. Cloudflare, which is from companies that provide Internet security, wants to replace the CAPTCHA project that turns to a huge clutter recently with a completely new system. The Company designs a security key-based system in this direction.

Cloudflare says the CAPTCHA that CAPTCHAs qualifies as the madness should now end. The Blog Shipment is that the CloudFlare system will try to be changed due to the complexity of how wonderful system works.

In the firm blog shipment, the cryptographic proof of personality has announced that it is completely free from CAPTCHA using the system called Cryptographic Attestation of Personhood. It was also transferred to which the system can understand whether the entry is human and looking at a device.

Currently only Yubikeys, HYPERFIDO, Thetis FIDO U2F are able to test the USB security keys with limited hardware to test the CLOUDFLARE’s website. It may take a long time to bring the end of the CAPTCHA of the system that is restricted in certain areas in certain areas. Because it can take years to give up on this verification feature used all over the world.

What is CAPTCHA?

CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing Tell Computely Automated Public Turing Tell Computers and Humans Apart), which is developed by Carnegie Mellon School of Computer Science, aims to prevent fake traffic by distinguishing their computer and people’s behavior.

Usually trying to log on to a site, the bus wants to click on images such as bus, pedestrian or bicycle, it is quite criticized due to the difficulty of dissolving and lost. Because many users complain that it is not accepted despite the correct completion of the verification.