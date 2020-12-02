Captain Tsubasa: Stefan, Singprasert is coming this week

Bandai Namco has confirmed that Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will receive new content this week, as part of the launch of a free update and a DLC.

This Wednesday (2), the title will receive a free update for all players, adding the Otomo Middle School route in Shizuoka, led by defender Hanji Urabe. The expansion will feature more player customization options, including new tactics, skills and mechanics.

In addition, update 1.10 for Rise of New Champions will have an AI assistance feature that can be enabled only during the “Tsubasa Episode”, helping players to progress more smoothly in the campaign without worrying about the difficulty level. The update also comes with balance adjustments, bringing more balance to the online mode and corrections to the kick and strength mechanics.

On Thursday (3), Captain Tsubasa will receive a Character Pass, adding athletes Stefan Levin, Singprasert Bunnaak and Ricardo Espadas, available for download. Players will strengthen the teams in Sweden, Thailand and Mexico, respectively, and arrive with new skills.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.



