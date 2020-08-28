In the new Champions video game the protagonist is neither Oliver nor Benji, but a new character created from scratch. These are your editions.

From anonymity to stardom, just a few words that in most cases do not faithfully reproduce the long road that champions live to rise to the sky.That is the concept of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, a video game in which the The main protagonist is neither Oliver nor Benji, nor is Mark Lenders nor any of the characters you remember, although they do appear (with their Japanese name, yes). Take the ball, because walking the field is not going to be easy for you, especially being a complete novice. Here are some important information about this long-awaited release.

Buy Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions in digital format

Players will have two options if they want to do without the boxed video game. In addition to a Standard Edition, which costs 59.99 euros (10 euros cheaper on PC), a Deluxe Edition is also available, which has several extras and can be purchased for 79.99 euros. It comes with the following:

The game

Character pass: DLC 9 Players

Bonus Season Pass: New Champions Kit

Bonus Deluxe Edition: V-Jump Accessories



