Captain Phillips: Movie is Available in Netflix Catalog

Captain Phillips, biopic starring Tom Hanks, arrived this Tuesday (15) to the Netflix catalog. The 2014 Oscar-nominated film tells the true story of a ship hijacked by Somali pirates.

In the film, the experienced naval commander, Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks), must deliver goods and food to Somalia with a new crew and, to do so, must traverse a region where pirates have frequently operated.

Shortly after the start of the trip, two boats arrive near the freighter, with eight Somalis armed, demanding all the money on board. Threatening the entire crew, the pirates capture Phillips and take him hostage, starting a long and tense negotiation between the kidnappers and the American special services, to try to save the captain.

The feature premiered in theaters in October 2013 and appeared in several awards. At the Oscars, he was nominated for Best Film, Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Adapted Screenplay.

In addition to Hanks, the film features Catherine Keener, Barkhad Abdi, Barkhad Abdirahman, Faysal Ahmed, Mahat M. Ali, Michael Chernus, David Warshofsky, Corey Johnson and Chris Mulkey. Paul Greengrass (Bourne trilogy) directs the film, which features a screenplay by Billy Ray (The Terminator: Dark Fate).

The film is an adaptation of the book Captain’s Duty, written by Richard Phillips himself and journalist Stephan Talty.