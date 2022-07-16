Captain Marvel Theory Sets Up The Best Replacement for Thanos

Warning: Spoilers for episode 6 of “Miss Marvel”.

The consequences of the scene after the credits of “Miss Marvel” indicate that the best replacement for Thanos — Annihilus — can be represented in “Miracles”. At least for now, Thanos remains the biggest threat the MCU heroes have ever faced. But even though it’s hard to beat the villain who killed half of everyone in the universe, there’s still a chance that the Avengers will one day have to fight an opponent equal to or stronger than the Mad Titan.

So far, only one confirmed MCU character has become a candidate to replace the almighty Thanos. The plans for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania and Loki’s finale show that Kang the Conqueror is on a collision course with the MCU. Given that Kang is one of the greatest villains in the Avengers rogue gallery, there are good reasons to suspect that he will somehow become Thanos’ successor. However, he is far from the only choice for this role, and then the question arises in which film he will appear. If Kang does not defeat Ant-Man and does not return in the crossover, it is possible that the role of Thanos in the MCU will be replaced by another.

Marvel may already be laying the groundwork for the next big MCU villain. Episode 6 of “Miss Marvel” ended with a post-credits scene featuring an unexpected cameo from Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel.” Her arrival was an obvious preparation for her teaming up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau in “Miracles,” but exactly what she was teasing wasn’t confirmed in the scene itself. However, the details from the comics shed light on what Marvel is aiming for. That’s why the studio seems to be preparing to replace Thanos with Annihilus in Miracles.

How a negative zone is created after the credits of Miss Marvel

Kamala’s bracelet in “Miss Marvel”, forcing her to seemingly switch places with Carol, is identical to the predicament shared by Rick Jones and Captain Mar-Vell. In the 1960s, two characters had identical pairs of bracelets called Nega-Bands. At that time, they didn’t know that the two couples were connected by an interdimensional link. Mar-Vell’s Nega-Bands trapped him in a mysterious dimension called the Negative Zone, whereas Rick found him on Earth. When Rick pushed them together, he immediately swapped places with Mar-Vell. Because of their connection, the two characters could not coexist in the same place. Only one could be on Earth, and the other was forced to wander through the Negative Zone.

Looking at the situation that Ms. Marvel put Carol and Kamala in, there is now compelling evidence that the Negative Zone will be crucial to the Miracle Story. As for what it really is, the comic book version was a huge, mostly empty realm made up of antimatter. While the MCU may make some changes to it, it will most likely adhere to the same basic concepts that defined it in the source material. In addition, the interpretation of the Negative Zone in “Marvel” may allow Kamala and Carol to intersect with characters associated with this particular corner of the Marvel universe. If this is true, then the debuts of Annihilus and Blastaar, two of the most prominent inhabitants of the Negative Zone, may appear in “Miracles”. In the comics, two villains were involved in a centuries-old war in which both sides fought for control of the Negative Zone.

Annihilus could be Thanos’ Replacement in Phase 5

Annihilus is an incredibly powerful villain who once forced Marvel’s greatest space heroes to team up with Thanos himself in Marvel’s Annihilation event. Given the danger he poses to the MCU, it’s easy to see Annihilus as the next major Phase 5 villain. Like his comic book counterpart, his main goal in “Miracles” may be to provide his long-awaited escape from the Negative Zone. If so, he could be a minor antagonist in a movie with someone like Blastaar, or perhaps another character leading the main story entirely.

Depending on how events unfold, Annihilus may find freedom by the end of “Miracles”, thereby opening the door for the MCU version of Annihilation, where he launches his Annihilation Wave, which was a huge intergalactic army seeking to destroy everything in its path. . Annihilus, trying to sow mass destruction in the universe after “Miracles” can pave the way for a crossover of cosmic proportions in the 5th phase of the KVM. Stopping the Wave of Annihilation from spreading and destroying entire civilizations can easily justify the unification of Kamala Khan from Miss Marvel. , Captain Marvel, Adam Warlock, Nova, Fantastic Four and others.