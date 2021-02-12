Captain Marvel 2: Zawe Ashton cast as main villain

Disney has finally decided who will face Brie Larson in Captain Marvel 2. Actress Zawe Ashton, known for the feature films All Art is Dangerous and Obsession, will play the villain in the new Marvel film. The information was released by Deadline, obtained from “an individual with knowledge of the project”

There are still not many details about Ashton’s role in the plot, as the character’s identity is being kept secret.

In addition to the roles in the films Obsession and All Art is Dangerous, Ashton is known for the film Velvet Buzzsaw, Netflix’s artistic satire in which she appears opposite actor Jake Gyllenhaal. She also appeared in the Broadway revival of “Betrayal” with Tom Hiddleston and made appearances in the feature films Animals Night and Greta.

The sequel to the blockbuster released in 2019 is still a mystery. What is known so far is that the plot of the film will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and that this time, Captain Marvel will feature the presence of Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani, and an adult version Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris.

Captain Marvel 2 will be written by Megan McDonnell, responsible for the WandaVision series, and directed by Nia DaCosta. The film opens on November 11, 2022.