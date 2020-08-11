Captain Marvel 2 has a director at Nia DaCosta

Marvel Studios hires the young filmmaker, responsible for Little Woods and the terrifying Candyman, being the first African-American director of the MCU.

Captain Marvel 2, the sequel to one of Marvel Studios’ most successful movies at the box office, already has a director. This is Nia DaCosta, the young filmmaker responsible for the dramatic and award-winning Little Woods with Tessa Thompson (Thor Ragnarok, Creed) and the upcoming reboot of the terrifying Candyman with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen). The film currently maintains its premiere for July 8, 2022 and will again feature Brie Larson in the role of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel.

Premiere scheduled for July 2022

Thus, the young filmmaker born in New York will be responsible for bringing to the big screen one of the most anticipated sequels of Phase 4 of Marvel Studios after standing out with her script and direction in Little Woods, thus maintaining the trend by Marvel of hiring emerging filmmakers with no prior blockbuster experience. Even with the reboot of the 90s horror film Candyman to be released (delayed by the coronavirus crisis and scheduled for next October), DaCosta will thus become the first African-American director in the MCU.

This is how the Deadline medium has shared it, with DaCosta being the fourth director in Marvel Sudios after the co-direction of the first Captain Marvel between Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Cate Shortland in Black Widow and Chloé Zhao in Eternals. Captain Marvel 2 will feature the script by Megan McDowell after her work on the WandaVision series for Disney +.

Little is known at the moment about Captain Marvel 2, although rumors already point to a possible adaptation of the Secret Invasion comics after the prominent role of the Skrulls in the first part, thus turning the film into a new crossover with numerous characters from the MCU , in the purest Captain America: Civil War style.

The next thing from Marvel Studios in the cinema is Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson, with its premiere scheduled for next October 30 in Spain after its different delays due to the global crisis of the coronavirus.



