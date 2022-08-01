Captain America’s Original Avengers Rival Is Not Iron Man… This is Hawkeye

There are several Avengers who get under Captain America’s skin just like Iron Man, especially after they had a big fight during the events of the Civil War, although looking at the origin of the Avengers as an established team, it becomes clear that Captain America’s greatest superhero rival is not Iron Man, but Hawkeye.

During the events of Mark Millar and Steve McNiven’s “Civil War,” Marvel superheroes come under scrutiny as their ability to administer their own justice with impunity collides with the idea of government oversight to ensure that everyone can be held accountable for their actions. While Iron Man supports this idea, Captain America cannot imagine having to answer to a higher power before he is sent on an Avengers mission. This disagreement leads to a violent conflict, as heroes and villains alike choose sides between those who would not mind some oversight, and those who are willing to fight so that everything remains exactly the same as Iron Man and Captain America leading their sides. Even after the fighting was over and things basically returned to normal, as is currently the case in the Marvel Comics continuity, Iron Man and Captain America never fully recovered from the Civil War, despite their decision to subsequently fight side by side again. This has led many to consider their relationship to be the most conflicted of all the Avengers, although the earliest Avengers storylines show that this is not actually the case.

In “Avengers #21” by Stan Lee and Don Heck, the Avengers are busy at their headquarters, as they did not face any immediate threats at the time. Instead of training, Hawkeye fiddled with some of the high-tech equipment the Avengers had at their base until he was approached by Captain America, who told him to turn it off immediately. Cap tells Hawkeye that no one except Tony Stark is allowed to touch the equipment, since technically the base belongs to him, and he just lets the Avengers use it. Hawkeye snaps at Captain America, as he has often done since he was included in the team, which led to a conflict that almost turned into a physical one, if not for the immediate call to action that sounded just at the moment when the two almost separated blows.

Hawkeye first joined the Avengers in Avengers #16 as a replacement for the original cast, who all decided to take a much-needed break from the lives of superheroes. When Iron Man, Ant-Man, Wasp and Thor temporarily left the team, they made Captain America the leader of the Avengers, as he had the most experience among the new members. Hawkeye hated that he was not given the opportunity to lead the team and inform Captain America about it at every opportunity. While Cap initially shrugged off Hawkeye’s rude defiance, he finally got tired of his bad attitude in this matter, turning what had previously been one-sided hatred into a real rivalry.

At that time, Captain America had a lot of respect for Iron Man, this feeling was expressed reciprocally, and they got along well as teammates and heroes. In fact, Captain America and Iron Man rarely had any issues before the Civil War, which is pretty new in terms of Marvel Comics continuity, meaning they’ve been on good terms for much longer than not. However, Captain America and Hawkeye had problems from the very beginning, and after several joint comic book issues, these minor issues were raised to mutual neglect, proving that Captain America’s original rival from the Avengers was not Iron Man, but Hawkeye.