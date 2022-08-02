Captain America’s Most Humiliating Defeat Came from a Pathetic MCU Hero

In all the years he has been a soldier and a superhero in the Marvel universe, Captain America has experienced a humble sense of defeat just as he has enjoyed the proud joy of victory. However, one defeat was less humiliating and more humiliating, as it came from one pathetic MCU hero: The Swordsman.

Jacques “Jack” Duquesne, also known as the Swordsman, made his debut in the Marvel cinematic universe in the original Disney+ series “Hawkeye”. In the series, Jack meets Kate Bishop’s mother (Eleanor Bishop) and is considered the villain of the entire series after his introduction. However, as the show progresses, it turns out that Jack is just a cute, frivolous man born with a silver spoon in his mouth, but he remains extremely proficient at fencing. While his debut was originally supposed to be villainous in nature, the Swordsman turned out to be a hero when he fought alongside Clint Barton and Kate Bishop against the mafia in a Kingpin tracksuit, making him an official Marvel hero, albeit a rather pathetic one.

In “Avengers #19” by Stan Lee and Don Heck, the Swordsman, who is currently a recognized criminal in the Marvel universe, wants to give up his life of crime and join the Avengers. To do this, the Swordsman breaks into the Avengers’ base and challenges them to battle to prove his skills. However, he does not reveal his true intentions, so the Avengers see only the villain in the Swordsman. When the battle began, the only two people in the Avengers headquarters were Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, although Captain America entered the fray after only a few moments of combat. Although the Swordsman managed to escape, his battle with the Avengers was not over, as he was determined to surpass them all to prove that he was worthy of joining the team, starting with their leader, Captain America.

Later in the comic, Swordsman lures Captain America into a trap, where he manages to defeat the leader of the Avengers. The fact that the Swordsman was not only able to outsmart Captain America, but was also physically able to defeat him is absolutely ridiculous, especially when you consider only the image of the MCU character. Although the comic book version of the Swordsman was undeniably superior to the MCU version both in terms of intelligence and skills (at least in its current form), it is impossible not to associate this loss of Marvel Comics with the MCU character versions. involved. The idea that Captain America, the super soldier who fought face-to-face with Thanos, will be defeated by a sword-obsessed rich guy who dated Kate Bishop’s mom is just funny.

Of course, there is a difference here between an early comic and a more established point in the live-action universe, so it’s not entirely fair to compare them with any of the versions of the characters. However, it’s almost impossible not to make that connection, especially after everything fans have seen Captain America do, not only in the MCU, but also in Marvel comics since this release. Captain America is one of the most formidable heroes in the entire Marvel Comics universe, so to see him defeated by a Swordsman (a truly pathetic MCU hero who is not very strong, smart and fast) is quite heartbreaking and absolutely humiliating.