Captain America was replaced by Doctor Strange in World War II

Warning: Contains spoilers for Avengers #57!

Marvel officially swapped Captain America for Doctor Strange in World War II, and the end result is one of the strangest events in the Marvel universe in recent years. The company often experiments with these so-called “What if?”. scenarios (such as the notorious issue in which Miles Morales became Thor). But in “Avengers #57” there is no “What if?”. The scenario is just a parallel reality in which the Supreme Soldier fights for the United States of America against demonic Nazis — under the control of the demon Mephisto.

Captain America is a frequent hero of What If? stories. There are scenarios in which Rogers did not freeze at the end of the war, but survived the 50s and 60s, or the universe when he fought in the Civil War instead of the Second World War, and even stories in which another person became another person. patriotic Avenger in general (Miles Morales, who became Captain America, is only the latest version). Marvel even used to combine Captain America and Doctor Strange into one character — although perhaps not like that.

In Avengers #57, written by Jason Aaron with art by Javier Garron, the defender of the Allies is Sergeant Sardos, a wizard sergeant in the United States Army who fights demonic Nazi machines like a possessed submarine. The Second World War of Sardos, armed with live weapons, is very different from the conflict known to the modern public. He fights with possessed soldiers, infernal birds and even participates in aerial combat with Mephisto, performing an exorcism in the air with the help of the Eye of Agamotto.

At the end of the story, Mephisto is defeated (by the combined force of the Vishanti and the United States Armed Forces, no less), and Sergeant Sardos is reunited with the invaders of his kingdom: A ghost rider on a tank, a Military Creature (a variant of a Man-Thing) and Blade. The character is much less complex than Rogers or Strange, and actually has elements of the fame of Sergeant Rock from DC comics. His association with the Ancient One suggests that he is a novice in the mystical arts, and not a lifelong practitioner like Baron Mordo or Clea.

The current issue of the Avengers comics includes other universal variants of pre-existing characters fighting Mephisto variants from across the Multiverse that take on new, terrifying forms. For Jane Foster in another universe, Mephisto lures her into the hell of a home housewife. For this new version of Captain America and Doctor Strange, Mephisto has decided to imprison Sergeant Sardos in an endless war that even his magical abilities cannot even hope to end peacefully.