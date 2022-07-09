Captain America vs Sentry has Turned His Shield into a Brutal Weapon

The Sentry once turned Captain America’s shield into a deadly weapon when the hero killed the Avenger in battle by chopping off his head in one of the most brutal deaths in Marvel comics. In What If…? #200, Marvel shows what would happen if the Sentinel’s incredible abilities were fully revealed during the “Siege” event. It turns out that he became the ultimate weapon of the Avengers, killing the entire super team, including Captain America, in an incredibly dark way.

The Sentinel is considered the strongest character in the Marvel universe, but he never became the Strongest hero of Earth because of his unstable abilities. By taking an experimental supersoldier serum, Bob Reynolds gained the power of a million exploding suns, which essentially made him Marvel’s answer to Superman. However, the Sentry was also given the powers of the Void, a dark entity that could possess the hero to destroy the universe with its incalculable power. While the Abyss stopped every time it was released, what if…? The comic revealed what would happen if he consumed and caused mass death on Earth, with an issue in which the Sentry loses control, fights and kills Captain America with his own shield.

In What if…? #200 by Mark Guggenheim, Dave Wilkins, Lucio Parrillo and Dave Lanfer from Marvel Comics. Sentry fought the Avengers in history, imagining what would have happened if he had rested before Norman Osborn’s siege of Asgard. At full strength, the Sentry easily copes with the greatest heroes on Earth. After killing Luke Cage and fighting Thor, Sentry turns his attention to Captain America. Knocking Steve Rogers’ shield out of his hands, Sentry grabs it and uses it as a weapon to cut off Captain America’s head. The Avengers can only watch in horror the death of one of their most iconic members.

Unfortunately, Captain America wasn’t the only Avenger to die that day, as Sentry continued to lose control in his battles before the Void broke free and engulfed the Earth. The comic ends with the death of the planet and possibly the Marvel Universe, as the Sentinel’s monstrous form grows larger and consumes everything on a cosmic scale.

The story may take place in an alternate reality, but the death of Captain America remains one of the most brutal murders of any Marvel hero. Sentry ended the fight with Steve Rogers by chopping off the opponent’s head with his own shield, using the iconic object as a deadly weapon. Turning an iconic symbol of hope into a murder weapon is incredibly grim and proves why containing the Sentry and the Void is extremely important. Otherwise, when he loses control, heroes like Captain America will die the most horrible death imaginable.