Captain America & The Hulk in Spider-Man is an Absolute Nightmare

The AI-generated images of Captain America and the Incredible Hulk in Sony’s Spider–Man: Across the Universes are a real nightmare fuel. Released in 2018, Into the Spider-Verse was the very first animated film in the entire Spider-Man franchise. He effectively introduced Miles Morales to the public as an alternate version of the Spider-Man version, who joins forces with various Spider-Men from other universes to save his own from the crime boss Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin. “Through the Spider Universes” was a huge success with both critics and fans, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Film and collecting $ 375 million at the box office.

The widespread recognition of Into the Spider-Verse gave impetus to the development of two sequels, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, as well as an additional film. The first film, which will be released in June 2023, will feature the return of several original actors, including Shameika Moore as Miles, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker. In the sequel, Miles, along with Gwen, will embark on a new adventure through the multiverse to meet a brand new team of spider-Men and challenge a powerful villain known as The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman).

Related: Spider-Verse Coped with the Multiverse Better Than No Way Home

Now the art created by artificial intelligence represents how Captain America and the Incredible Hulk will look in Sony’s spider-verse movies next to the titled spider web. Given the clues “Captain America in the Spider Universe” and “Hulk in the Spider Universe”, the DALL-E mini program visualized an array of cursed images representing two Marvel characters in an animated multiverse, each with varying degrees of distortion and ugliness. Take a look at the images below:

Although a popular artificial intelligence program known as DALL-E mini has created some images of Captain America that look plausible, this is certainly not the best example. It’s easy to understand how the program intended to mimic the unique visual style of Sony Spider-Verse films, in which computer animation is combined with traditional techniques of hand-drawn comics, but, alas, artificial intelligence ultimately failed. Many images of Captain America do not pass the Turing test, and the image of the Hulk in a funny and inexplicable way turns Spider-Man and the Hulk into Siamese twins.

Spider-Universes will include 240 characters, including the likes of Spider-Man 2099, Jessica Drew and Vulture, although there are certainly plenty of additional Marvel characters that fans hope to see in the animated sequel. Since the Spider-Man: Across the Universes films are produced mainly by Sony in conjunction with Marvel Entertainment, it is unlikely that the latter provides two of the most popular MCU characters to transition into animation. Instead, Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo, will return in the Disney+ series “Hulk Woman: Juror Advocate” this August, and Captain America, the mantle now worn by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, will return in a solo film currently in the works at Marvel Studios.