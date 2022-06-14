Captain America Reveals What He Likes Most about Being a Superhero

Warning! Contains a preview of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1

In a new preview of the new Marvel Comics series about Captain America, Steve Rogers talks about what he likes most in the life of a superhero, and why he is so lucky compared to other heroes. Wielding his iconic shield and dressed in classic stars and stripes, Steve Rogers’ Captain America is truly a living symbol, as this first issue takes place on Independence Day (which is also Rogers’ birthday). As the Super Soldier proves in this new preview, there is no other superhero like him in the Marvel universe.

The new series “Captain America: The Guardian of Freedom” will be created by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Carmen Carnero. In addition, it will be one of two completely new series about Captain America. While “Freedom Guard” stars Steve Rogers as the original Captain America, “Symbol of Truth” will focus on Sam Wilson’s Captain America from Tochi Onyebuti and R. B. Silva.

As seen in the new preview for Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1, Steve Rogers is getting ready to don the First Avenger costume by grabbing his shield and donning the stars and stripes. However, he takes the time to note how valuable his shield and suit are. While other heroes have homemade characters in the Marvel universe, only Captain America can represent and own the American dream itself, working and fighting every day to make it a reality for those he protects. Thus, Steve Rogers’ Captain America considers himself lucky among his fellow heroes. Here are the preview pages and synopsis for the upcoming release:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: GUARDIAN OF FREEDOM #1 – “The Shield is not what you think. It’s not your symbol. It’s theirs.” The shield is one of the most iconic images in the world. He stands for hope, justice and the protection of the innocent. He also holds a secret, unsolved until now, that will change the way Steve Rogers looks at the 20th century… and how he decides to fight in the 21st. Everything is not as it seems in this revolutionary “Captain America”, led by Jackson Lanzing and Colleen Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and the Thunderer Carmen Carnero (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL, STAR).

While the synopsis teases that there’s more to Captain America’s shield symbolism than even Rogers understands, there’s no denying that his costume and weapons are unique. While every superhero’s costume in Marvel comics represents their own character, values, and/or mission, very few so fully represent the ideals of the very people they serve and protect. Whether it’s Steve or Sam, Captain America has the privilege of being a real living symbol, enveloping himself and possessing images of the country itself.

In any case, it will be interesting to see how Rogers reacts when he learns that his shield is secretly a symbol of something darker than the American Dream. This will certainly mean that he will have to fight much harder to defend the values of his country. In any case, the full version of the game “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1” will be released on June 15.