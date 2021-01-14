Captain America Returns to Marvel as Incredible!

Chris Evans would return to Marvel with his role as Captain America, as there are rumors that he could renew a contract.

Chris Evans will reportedly return to the role of Captain America after it was largely thought that he was done with him after Avengers: Endgame.

The actor is in talks with Marvel Studios to close a deal that would see him dressing up once again. It is unknown whether the deal between Evans and Marvel Studios has been closed or not. Evans is expected to return on at least one Marvel property and the deal leaves the door open for him to appear in another movie later.

The report points to Evans reprising the role in a supporting capacity, not as a standalone Captain America movie, in the vein of how Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War.

Marvel has not commented on Chris Evans’ role

Evans had previously indicated that he had finished playing Captain America after the character arc had apparently been fulfilled at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

“It was a great race and we came out on such a high note that in my opinion it would be risky to visit again. It was such a good experience and I think it’s best left that way,” Evans said in May.

As we have reported in The Truth News, in his last appearance, Evans played a version of Captain America who was handing Anthony Mackie’s shield (and cloak) to Sam Wilson. Mackie brings Sam Wilson to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney Plus in March, a production that has now ended.

It remains to be seen how Captain America and Evans will fit into the massive puzzle of Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studios have dozens of projects hitting theaters and on Disney + as shows in the coming years.

Steve Rogers was last seen alive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking a trip back in time to return the Infinity Gems from where the Avengers obtained them and choosing to stay in the past to live a life with his beloved Peggy Carter. Chris Evans could play a version of Cap who travels to the present or a version of Cap who lives in the past and needed to protect the world.