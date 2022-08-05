Captain America has officially chosen a side in the war of the X-Men against the Eternals

Warning: spoilers ahead for A.X.E.: Judge Day #2!

The new preview for AXE: Judgment Day #2 shows that Captain America, the leader of the Avengers, has finally chosen a side in the brutal war between the Eternals and the X-Men. No matter how Steve Rogers feels about the immortality of the X-Men, the Guardian of Freedom from Earth will never support the genocide regime, which makes his decision to side with the X-Men surprisingly easy.

The architect of the Doomsday event, Kieron Gillen, previously said that the war between the Eternals and the X-Men is only “Phase 1” of the event, and yet the Greatest Heroes of Earth are already forced to take an active part in it. a struggle between two powerful factions. As Tony Stark collaborates with Ajak and Makkari from the “heroic” Eternals in an attempt to play God and resurrect the Heavenly Progenitor, it seems that Steve officially declares his support for the X-Men.

Now CBR has unveiled an exclusive preview for AXE: Judgment Day #2, written by Kieron Gillen, and illustrated by Valerio Sciti and Marta Gracia. This preview not only clearly shows that Captain America is on the side of the X-Men, but also gives more details about the “most important people” of Earth, first seen in promotional images for “Doomsday.” Although it has not been confirmed who these people are and their importance, there is a theory that they will be an integral part of the “Justice” done by the resurrected Progenitor, so this preview showing their potential loyalty to mutants or Eternals is fascinating. During the war, the “Death Machines” of the Eternal Kaiju, as Druig described them, brutally attack Krakoa, and Jean Grey, Exodus, Cyclops and others fight off the massive beasts as best they can. While Exodus may remove one of the Hexes, the Memotaur Blue, from the island, the battle is not going well for the X-Men. Check out the preview pages below:

Referring to his own “Godzilla Protocols”, Zilkop regrets that he did not develop an even more detailed plan to fight the behemoths before declaring that the X-Men really need help… after which Captain America’s shield hits one of the Hex. Near the end of AXE: Judgment Day #1, after the whole Earth hears Druig’s gruesome message about their attack on the X-Men and the unmasking of the Curse, Captain America is clearly displeased, shouting the classic “The Avengers are coming!” to his teammates in Avenger’s Mountain. But in this preview, readers for the first time saw solid evidence that the Avengers are on the side of the Eternal Druig. While Captain America’s shield can obviously be seen in the last panel of the preview pages, it looks like it’s not just Steve Rogers providing support for the X-Men, with a possible lightning attack coming from Thor and an energy blast potentially from Echo., the current host of the Phoenix Force. Hopefully this means that the Avengers, who currently have one of the biggest rosters in modern Avengers history, are all on the side of the X-Men and will be able to help the Krakoans defeat Hex while Magneto fights back against Uranos’ ongoing attack on Arakko. .

Unsurprisingly, Steve Rogers, a hero known for fiercely opposing the Nazi regime, will side with the Eternals in their war with the X-Men, and we hope that the intervention of Captain America and the Avengers in the Krakoan battle with Hex will turn the tide in favor of the X-Men.