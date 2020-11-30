Captain America Civil War: Spider-Man Detail Revealed

Spider-Man was already far more formidable than you might think in Captain America: Civil War.

If Iron Man recruited Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, it’s not for nothing. The leader of the Avengers wanted a new recruit whose moral sense was matched only by the strength of his powers. The Spider-Man may be only a teenager, he has indeed already proven how formidable he can be, and even against experienced heroes like Captain America. This third opus was also an opportunity for Marvel Studios to subtly refer to one of the web weaver’s key superpowers: his spider-sense. Or as Aunt May called it in Spider-Man Far From Home, The Little Antenna.

Spider-Man is indeed capable of detecting impending danger. A very practical ability when fighting with an enemy or, in this case, when facing part of the Avengers. A Reddit user noticed that he uses it twice during the battle for the airport in Captain America: Civil War. The first time is when Ant-Man is found in miniature on Steve Rogers’ shield. The young hero senses that something is wrong even before Scott Lang returns to his normal size. The second time takes place during his face to face meeting with the Falcon and Bucky Barnes. His spider-sense allows him to avoid the projectile thrown at him by the latter. This superpower will not be too much, especially if he faces off against Dr. Octopus in Spider-Man 3.



