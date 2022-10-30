“Captain America 4” Producer Breaks Silence on Harrison Ford Joining MCU

Captain America: The New World Order, the fourth installment of the Marvel cinematic universe franchise, is taking shape and is constantly being replenished by the cast. And only last month it was reported that the main star appeared in the film in the person of Harrison Ford. The Hollywood icon will play Thaddeus “Thunderer” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt. Since the news broke, Marvel Studios has remained silent about the remake until now. Producer Nate Moore broke his silence on Ford’s inclusion and teased what viewers can expect from his MCU debut.

Nate Moore has been working at Marvel Studios for quite some time and has helped introduce a number of new actors into the company’s vast superhero universe. This includes stars such as Sam Wilson, actor Anthony Mackie (whose character is now Captain America) and the cast of The Eternals. Moore, who most recently produced “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” contacted ComicBook.com to talk about everything about the MCU. During the conversation, he was asked about Harrison Ford and whether his Ross could become the Red Hulk. Moore has remained diplomatic on this front, but is really obsessed with the 80-year-old icon in the New World Order:

I mean, I think you’ll have to wait and see. If you know what I mean? But Harrison Ford, we couldn’t be more excited. Obviously, when Han Solo or Indiana Jones are involved in your film, it only raises the game. So, we are glad to see [Anthony] Maki and Harrison Ford in joint scenes. I think it will be fantastic.

Personally, I still can’t believe that the Indiana Jones star has signed up for several films. It is said that in addition to the fourth part of “Cap”, the actor will also appear in the upcoming movie about the superhero team “Thunderbolts”. Despite the fact that he is getting older, the beloved performer shows no signs of slowing down, as evidenced by his work in “Indiana Jones 5”, which is due to be released next summer.

Rumors about Marvel initially linked Harrison Ford to the role of Franklin Richards in the reboot of the Fantastic Four. Although it would also be a solid role for him, he really fits the role of Thunderer Ross. He can bring his natural seriousness to the role along with the stern demeanor that has been the trademark of the general-turned-politician since his MCU debut in 2008. Rhodes, when he replaced Terrence Howard in this role.

Based on what we know about Captain America: The New World Order, Blade Runner graduates will be surrounded by an A+ cast. In addition to Anthony Mackie, the film also features graduates of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres) and Carl Lambley (Isaiah Bradley). The production will also feature franchise newcomer Shira Haas, who plays the role of Sabra. Not only that, the superhero movie will also mark the long-awaited return of Tim Blake Nelson from The Incredible Hulk, who will reprise his role as Samuel Stearns/Leader.

It’s interesting to think about what Nate Moore, co-producer Kevin Feige and their team have planned for the fourth Cap movie, especially now that we know Harrison Ford is really playing Ross. There’s definitely a lot more that can be done with the character moving forward, which means there’s at least a chance he can become the Red Hulk. However, like Moore, I can’t wait to see Ford (in the flesh) do it on screen with his colleagues in the film.

“Captain America: The New World Order” is due to be released in theaters on May 3, 2024 as part of the 5th phase of the MCU, and “Thunderbolts” will close the phase in the same year when it is released on July 26. While you’re waiting, keep up to date with upcoming events. Marvel movies and stream past releases using a Disney+ subscription.