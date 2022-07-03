Capra Demon from Dark Souls is a perfect example of how important arena design can be

While boss fights are the main highlight of most FromSoftware games, there are a few from earlier games like Dark Souls that can act more like a cautionary tale than a role model. The Capra Demon stands out the most, which shows the developer’s starting point as its design evolved to the recent Elden Ring.

More than anything, the Demon Capra shows how important the design of the boss arena can be, sometimes overshadowing the enemy himself. However, this Dark Souls design issue was answered almost directly, as FromSoftware reinterpreted the new version of Capra Demon in an optional location in its latest game.

A small, crowded Dark Souls Room

When you first challenge the Capra Demon, the area leading to the battle looks a bit bare at first glance, and only a narrow street leads to a small building at the end of the bridge. The most unpleasant thing about this raid is that the way forward is guarded by several enemies-thieves and one of the most hated monsters of the Souls series, dogs. So it’s almost a breath of fresh air when a wall of fog leads to an arena with a boss health bar at the bottom and a screen. That is, until the sound of barking begins to echo with the music of the boss of Dark Souls, and the player does not notice the size of the room.

Not only is the Demon Capra inside the smallest arena in the game, a room the size of the one where the NPC Dark Souls was previously trapped, but there are also two dogs next to him. This turns what will eventually become a run-of-the-mill enemy that players can face two at a time into a big wall for progress in the early game. The claustrophobic space next to the lightning dogs can make it almost impossible to properly dodge the attacks of the Capra Demon with his double machetes.

Often the dogs either stun the players or get the characteristic status of bleeding FromSoftware before the Demon Capra finishes them off with a blow from above. The best way to deal with these dogs is to run up the stairs at the back of the arena, but even this is not entirely reliable, since all three enemies can attack the player one at a time. However, without dogs, the fight ends in the blink of an eye, as the slow attacks of the Capra Demon are easy to evade and punish. Thus, this battle is more about overcoming a small space and a lot of enemies than with the boss himself.

Elden Ring evolved into the demon Capra

In classic FromSofware fashion, the developer dealt a second blow to this divisive boss in the Elden Ring by re-introducing the Demon Capra as an Omenkiller in the Village of Albinavriks. This enemy also uses double machetes and is accompanied by several dogs that will join the battle if the player gets too close. However, despite the fact that there are many similarities between Omenkiller and Capra Demon, the main difference is that players are given a much wider area to interact with the boss.

With the Elden Ring fight affecting the Omenkiller fight, this new battle is definitely much faster, with longer combos that can catch the player off guard. Similarly, dogs run faster and can attack more often than during the original battle with the demon Capra in Dark Souls. The result is a heartbreaking encounter that is now more of a challenge due to enemies than having to fight in the toilet.

Iteration is a key feature of FromSoftware’s Soulsborne formula, recycling and improving old mechanics and functions. That’s how Elden Ring managed to offer players from the entire Souls series one of the best ways to control in battle, even if some bosses may overdo it with aggressiveness. Thus, the rebirth of Capra Demon from Dark Souls to Elden Ring may not be a new FromSoftware design concept, but its success certainly gives hope that the developer will be able to rework other failed attempts from previous games into the next game.

Dark Souls is already available for PC, PS3, PS4, Switch, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.