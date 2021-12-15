Capcom’s Hero Mega Man To Get His Own Live-Action Movie On Netflix

Mega Man: There are news about the development of the new live action film of the famous Capcom character, although there is still no release window. Mega Man, the famous Capcom character, remains firm in his next leap to the cinema, or for what it seems, to streaming. And it is that the project of bringing such famous video game hero into real action continues to advance with new steps that bring it closer and closer to reality. So much so, that after years between the plans of the production company Chernin Entertainment, it finally seems that it will arrive through Netflix and its streaming platform. This is collected by the medium The Verge, which has shared information already eliminated by those responsible on its official website that stated that the adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man is in charge of Chernin Entertainment and Netflix.

Netflix opens up to video game sagas

And, as fans will remember, Mega Man’s live-action movie has been in the project phase since its announcement in 2018, although now it seems that it is channeling its production from the hand of Netflix. And it is that little information has transpired since it was announced that Henry Joost and Rel Schulman would be in charge of writing and directing the film, respectively. So much so, that in 2019 Capcom reaffirmed that the film was moving forward, screenwriter Mattson Tomlin (Project Power) joining the project in the summer of last year.

It was not until now that a publication already eliminated from the website of Supermarché, the company of the two main people in charge of the film, has pointed out that Netflix entered the equation to make the project a reality with the following information: “March is included: an adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they write and direct.”

At the moment there is no release window for this new live action adaptation that joins other recent films in the medium such as Sonic, Monster Hunter or Resident Evil.