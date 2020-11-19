Capcom works on Resident Evil Outbreak

If a leak that surfaced on the network recently turns out to be confirmed at some point, Capcom has big plans for its fans taking into account the next four years, including Dragon’s Dogma 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Outbreak, new Monsters Hunter, Street Fighter 6 and more.
Although there is no confirmation from the Japanese producer, it is worth remembering that companies tend to plan ahead some time in advance. Interestingly, the person who had access to the document provided the image that you can see below, where you can see a detailed plan in Japanese.
If you are curious, see below which games are included in the document and their launch windows:
Resident Evil Outrage – fourth quarter of 2021
Dragon’s Dogma 2 – second quarter 2022
Street Fighter 6 – third quarter 2022
Rockman (Mega Man) Match – third quarter 2022
Residen Evil 4 Remake – fourth quarter 2022
Onimusha New Work – fourth quarter 2022
Monster Hunter 6 – Q3 2023
Biohazard Apocalypse – third quarter of 2023
Super Street Fighter 6 – fourth quarter 2023
Final Fight Remake – second quarter 2024
Power Stone Remake – third quarter of 2024
Ultra Street Fighter 6 – fourth quarter 2024
Resident Evil Hank – fourth quarter 2024
Are you looking forward to checking out any of these titles? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments. Remember: Capcom has not yet officially announced any of these projects, so this news should be treated as a rumor.