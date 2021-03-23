Capcom wants Resident Evil Village to be the best

Capcom is betting several of its chips on Resident Evil Village, the next title within its horror series. Proof of this is that the Japanese producer will not go to great lengths to make it the “best selling” title within the series.

“Our main ambition for this year, despite having many things happening at the same time, is to ensure that Resident Evil Village is the best game in the franchise both in terms of quality and in terms of commercial aspects,” commented Antoine Molant, director of marketing for United Kingdom, in an interview with Gameindustry.biz.

It is worth remembering that Capcom scheduled a showcase for the game in April, where we will certainly have more details disclosed.

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Google Stadia.