Capcom Unveils New AAA Bond-Driven Profit Record

Capcom: The financial results of Capcom’s last fiscal year, released on Monday (10), indicated the fourth consecutive year of record profits, driven by the sale of Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter Rise, especially its digital versions.

The report confirms that net sales in the last fiscal year totaled around 95 million yen (about R $ 4.6 million, in direct conversion), which represents an increase of 16.8% over the previous period, while operating profit had an impressive increase of 51.6%. However, the highest value achieved by the company is due to the net profit, which reached values ​​of almost 25 million yen (about R $ 1.2 million, in direct conversion), representing an increase of 56% compared to the previous year. .

Most of this new Capcom success was driven by the reception of titles like Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil 3 Remake, which alone contributed to the sale of nearly 8 million copies worldwide, including digital and physical media on the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. In addition, names like Resident Evil 2 Remake and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne continue to attract more players and emerge as the publisher’s big games over the past decade.

“High-margin catalog titles demonstrated their long lives as products and increased profits, including the continued growth of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, which was released in the previous fiscal year, and Resident Evil 2, which was released before the previous fiscal year,” said Capcom. “In addition, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition also performed well on next generation platforms.”